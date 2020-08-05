Short Interest in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Declines By 6.3%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of VF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

