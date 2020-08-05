Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €72.00 by Deutsche Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €72.00 ($80.90) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.75 ($89.61).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €75.14 ($84.43) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €88.72 and its 200-day moving average is €84.14. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($172.13).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.