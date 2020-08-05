Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.72. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock worth $90,517,622 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.