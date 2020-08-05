Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,001,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

