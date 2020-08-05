SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SNYFY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNYFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.