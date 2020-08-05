South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.