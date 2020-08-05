Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCM shares. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCM opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

