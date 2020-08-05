Stericycle (SRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

