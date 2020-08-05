Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $11,918,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 350.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,766 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 313,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

