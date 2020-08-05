Strs Ohio Has $724,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 73.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

