Strs Ohio Has $796,000 Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 85.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

