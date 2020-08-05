Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

