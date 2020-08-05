Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.41.

Twilio stock opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10 and a beta of 1.72. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

