Strs Ohio Sells 6,400 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of GMS worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GMS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of GMS by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

