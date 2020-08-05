Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $26,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $16,497,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $85,245.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $576,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,911 shares of company stock worth $4,191,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $86.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.96%. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

