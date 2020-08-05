Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,439 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 158,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

