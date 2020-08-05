Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 41,402 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

