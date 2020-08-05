Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after buying an additional 332,986 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after buying an additional 360,633 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,842,000 after buying an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,055,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after buying an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.