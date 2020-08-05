Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 128,530 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,837,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 284.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,693 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.