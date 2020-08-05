Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 66.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 424,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

