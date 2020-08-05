Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 24,067 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

