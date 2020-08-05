Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 95,109 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 69.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 485.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $139.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

