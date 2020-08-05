Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Discovery Communications worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.