Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

