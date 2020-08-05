Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.57 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Microsoft worth $6,571,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.