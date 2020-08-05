Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $659,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $1,662,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

