Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 494,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.36% of Codexis worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

