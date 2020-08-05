Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

