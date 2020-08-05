Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,345 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,614,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE HR opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

