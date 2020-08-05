Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Canopy Growth worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 498,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 383,276 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $4,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.