Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 241,668 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SL Green Realty worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 311.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 240.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 372.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,085,000 after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

