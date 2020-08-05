Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 338.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.