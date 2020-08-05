Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.25 ($4.81).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Rachel Osborne acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,118 ($13.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.86.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

