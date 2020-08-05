TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by Veritas Investment Research to Buy

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of TU opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after buying an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TELUS by 147.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after buying an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

