Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Down 5.9% in July

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.