Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.06, but opened at $57.34. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 3,342,404 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

