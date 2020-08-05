Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TXT opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

