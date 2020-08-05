TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to report $886.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.04 million and the highest is $915.96 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

NYSE:TFII opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.