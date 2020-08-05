Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

