Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TRI opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

