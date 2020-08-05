Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $219,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

