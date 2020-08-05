Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:TIF opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.