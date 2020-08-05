TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 15,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

