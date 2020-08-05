Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Trade Desk stock opened at $481.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.93. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $483.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 189.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,568 shares of company stock valued at $98,382,134. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,605,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

