Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of 882% compared to the average daily volume of 320 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6,211.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after buying an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

