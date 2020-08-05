Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,620% compared to the average daily volume of 45 call options.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $366,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,681. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

