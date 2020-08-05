Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,764,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TSE stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $888.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

