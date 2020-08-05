TSE:AND (AND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect TSE:AND to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AND opened at C$38.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TSE:AND’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$35.25 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

TSE:AND Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

