Tseli Lily Yang Sells 39,024 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31.

On Monday, June 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,657.20.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $254,002.50.

On Friday, June 19th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $55,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $48,512.09.

On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.