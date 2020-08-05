Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. Barclays lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

